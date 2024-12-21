Enzo Maresca has been incredible at Chelsea. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the French midfielder Youssouf Fofana from AC Milan.

Fofana has been a key player for Milan since joining them for a fee of around €20 million last summer. His performances have attracted the attention of the Blues. According to Fichajes, Chelsea have set their sights on the French midfielder and they are willing to pay €60 million (£50m) in order to get the deal done.

It would not be a surprise if Milan are prepared to let the player leave should Chelsea submit an official offer. They would get to triple their investment on the Frenchman and they will be able to replace him with the money on offer as well.

Fofana will add defensive cover, physicality and drive to the Chelsea midfield. The Blues have put together a quality squad and they are looking to improve further. Moises Caicedo has not been at his best since joining the club from Brighton and signing another defensive midfielder would be a wise decision.

The 25-year-old Milan midfielder could be the perfect alternative to Caicedo at times. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as a right-sided midfielder as well.

Fofana has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be an asset for Chelsea. He was linked with Manchester United before the move to Italy, but the Milan hierarchy managed to win the race for his signature.

Milan could cash in on Youssouf Fofana

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can get the deal across the line. €60 million is a lot of money for the player and Milan could be tempted to cash in on him. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea submit their offer in january.

They have started the season really well and they are second in the league table. Signing quality players midway through the season could help them launch a serious challenge for the league title.

The 25-year-old French midfielder will be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies consistently.