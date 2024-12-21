Enzo Maresca of Chelsea FC. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Slovakian international defender could move in 2025, and he has attracted the attention of the top Premier League clubs. He has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

European heavyweights such as Juventus and Atletico Madrid are keen on the defender as well. However, any move might have to wait until the end of the season. The 27-year-old is unlikely to be sold midway through the season in January.

Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have been linked with the move away from Chelsea, and they have been quite underwhelming with their performance. Chelsea will need to replace them adequately and signing the Feyenoord defender could prove to be a wise decision. At 27, he is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to test himself at the highest level. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the Blues.

Tottenham keen on David Hancko

Similarly, Tottenham have struggled with injury problems at the back. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are sidelined with knocks and Radu Dragusin is the only fit central defender at the club right now. Signing another quality central defender would be a wise decision.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Chelsea come forward with an offer to sign the player in the coming months. The defender is reportedly valued at €50 million and the English club certainly have the financial resources to pay up.

Hancko has the physicality to adapt to English football, and he could be a key player for the Londoners. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has worked under Liverpool manager Arne Slot at Feyenoord and he has been linked with the Reds as well.