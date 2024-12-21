David Ornstein names player that Arsenal would sign in an ideal world

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal need new players as soon as possible and particularly in the attacking positions.

They have struggled to score goals this season and that is why they are currently a long way behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

After challenging for the league title for the last two seasons, Arteta was expected to sign an attacker in the summer transfer window but the Spaniard instead focused on strengthening the team’s defense.

It has become clear now that a new striker is needed at the club who can guide the North London club closer to their first Premier League title in around two decades.

Journalist David Ornstein has been discussing Arsenal’s transfer targets and he has named Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as the player Arteta would love to sign in an ideal world.

However, The Athletic journalist went on to claim that the finances do not make sense for the Gunners to sign him.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein said:

“I think we should cast our gaze onto Alexander Isak. We have seen how unbelievably good he is when he’s fit and in a rhythm.

“There doesn’t appear to be any progress on a new contract. Newcastle have him for several more years, and that perhaps opens the opportunity for clubs to make a push.

“He’s somebody that clubs have looked very closely at in the past. Arsenal, for example, looked to sign him when he was at Real Sociedad, they didn’t end up doing it and he went to Newcastle.

“Mikel Arteta is a known admirer of his and I think in an ideal world if they had their pick of strikers and money wasn’t a factor I do think Arsenal would seriously consider going for him. But finances are an issue and he’s goig to cost a hell of a lot of money and he has spent a lot of time out injured.”

Alexander Isak to Arsenal?

The Sweden international striker would be the ideal player to lead the Arsenal attack.

Currently, Kai Havertz has that responsibility and the German is struggling a lot this season.

Even though Isak has had some fitness issues recently, a player like him would love to play in the attacking Arsenal side. He is a ruthless finisher that the Gunners lack in their team.

Perhaps with him in their side, they could have won at least one of the Premier League titles in the last two seasons.

It remains to be seen if Arteta will enter the market for a new attacker but Isak is not the only one they have been linked with.

The Premier League giants have recently scouted RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko.