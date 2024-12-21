Unai Emery set to bring his favourite ex-player to Aston Villa

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are currently seventh in the league and not enjoying the best of seasons.

They have been inconsistent this season and the poor form of striker Ollie Watkins has been a huge concern for manager Unai Emery.

Despite scoring seven goals in the league this season, Watkins has not been at his best and at times, goal scoring has been an issue for the Premier League side.

Villa are flying in the Champions League this season though, sitting comfortably in 5th position at the moment but it is evident that they need new players to strengthen their squad and raise their standards.

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a significant bid to sign Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan, according to NotizieMilan.

Even though Chukwueze’s start in Serie A has been somewhat disappointing, Villa manager Emery remains interested in signing the 24-year-old.

The Spanish manager managed the player in the past in La Liga at Villarreal.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is a fan of Samuel Chukwueze

Emery is described as a long-time admirer of Chukwueze and still believes the Nigerian winger has significant potential.

Milan, according to reports, are open to the possibility of selling Chukwueze. However, it is unclear whether a move could happen in January, as there is no mention of a specific timeframe for the potential transfer.

The Premier League side are looking to sign a defender as well with Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio on their radar.

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira is another player being eyed by Emery as Villa look to have a stronger second half of the season and qualify for the Champions League again.

Emery has been backed by the club in the past to make new signings and spend money in the transfer market and the club are determined to do that again to support the manager in the future.