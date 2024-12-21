“I can guarantee” – Fabrizio Romano drops Arsenal update ahead of January window

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been struggling this season and they have not been their usual self.

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League but they have been far from their best this season.

Out of the 16 Premier League matches they have played this season, they have only managed to win eight of them.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are ahead of them in the league table and it is a huge cause of concern for Mikel Arteta and his players.

After challenging for the league title in the last two seasons, it was expected that the Gunners would do the same again but so far they have struggled to match their form from last season.

Arteta will look at the January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen the squad and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on what the Gunners could do in the winter transfer window.

While the Premier League giants have not decided on their transfer targets yet, Romano has confirmed that they will be active in the market and looking to make additions to their squad.

While writing for GiveMeSport, the journalist wrote:

“Arsenal will be attentive on the market in January, but I can guarantee that as of today, there are no concrete targets already decided or talks ongoing.”

Arsenal need new additions to their squad

The North London club have struggled to create and score goals this season. They have been brilliant from set pieces but their chance creation ability from open play is a cause of serious concern for Arteta and his management team.

Apart from Bukayo Saka, nobody has been able to create a large number of chances for them this season.

The poor form of Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz is concerning for the Gunners and Arteta would be looking to add more attackers to his side soon, particularly in the left-wing position.

An impressive January transfer window could still change the season for the Gunners and offer them an advantage over their rivals for the rest of the season.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for Las Palmas side Alberto Moleiro.

While Reiss Nelson, who is currently on loan at Fulham, is expected to leave the club next year.