“Almost guaranteed” – Fabrizio Romano issues encouraging update on Man United target

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement under new manager Ruben Amorim.

It is still early days but the Portuguese manager has been able to get the best out of some of the players but results have not totally gone in their favour.

Even though they beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, they have lost crucial matches against Arsenal and Tottenham.

Out of the eight matches he has managed so far at the club, Amorim has been able to win just four of them.

It clearly shows that new signings are needed in the squad in order to improve the standards of the squad and add quality.

One player who has been recently linked with a move to Old Trafford is Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

Since Marcus Rashford has expressed his desire of a new challenge and his potential transfer away from the club at a crucial stage according to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils may have to enter the market soon to sign a new attacking player.

Premier League rivals Arsenal are expected to give tough competition to Man United in the race to sign Kolo Muani.

Transfer expert Romano has provided both the clubs a boost in their pursuit of the attacker, reporting that his exit from the Ligue 1 club is almost guaranteed.

He wrote on his X account:

“Kolo Muani’s exit in January is considered sure and almost guaranteed, as Luis Enrique keeps showing he doesn’t count on the French striker anymore.

“PSG are open to discuss Randal’s exit on their conditions, same as Milan Skriniar.

“Plan reported 10 days ago, confirmed.”

Man United should take a risk on Randal Kolo Muani

The Red Devils have nothing to lose as far as this deal is concerned.

PSG are desperate to offload the player and the Premier League side should consider a loan move until the end of the season.

The attacking depth in Ruben Amorim’s side is thin and an addition like Kolo Muani could help the club in the second half of the season.