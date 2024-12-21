Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to strengthen one position in January window

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Despite their brilliant form in the Premier League and the Champions League, Liverpool need to strengthen their squad in some areas.

Their over all squad is full of world class players but there are certain positions where improvements can be made and the January transfer window present an ideal opportunity to do that.

Arne Slot’s side are at the top of the Premier League and the Champions League but the Dutch manager will have his eyes on some new players who can improve the level of the team and take the Reds closer to silverware.

It seems that the left-back position has indeed been a source of concern for Liverpool this season.

Andy Robertson, who has been a key player for the Reds for several years, appears to be struggling with consistency and form.

His performance issues could stem from various factors, such as fatigue, injury concerns, or a simple dip in form, but his struggles have been evident.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas, who is usually the backup option, has not managed to step up and provide the necessary cover.

His own performances have been less convincing, which has left Liverpool vulnerable in that area of the pitch.

Should Liverpool sign a new left-back?

Jamie Carragher has told the Merseyside club to explore a transfer for a new left-back to help out Robertson.

“Left-back is definitely an area Liverpool should be looking to strengthen in January,” Carragher said via Sky Sports.

“Andy Robertson needs help. He’s a Liverpool legend. He has won the lot, but the amount of games he has played.

“Playing in a Jurgen Klopp team, constantly running up and down that wing for five or six years. He needs a bit of help in that position.”

Liverpool have been linked with several left-backs in the last few months including Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is also catching the attention of the Premier League side.

All the above mentioned left-backs have been brilliant recently and they have the ability to attack as well as defender, fitting the profile of the player that is needed at Anfield.