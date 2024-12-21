Arne Slot of Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing Antonee Robinson from Fulham in january.

According to Football Insider, they will have to pay a fee of around £40-50 million in order to sign the USMNT star.

The 27-year-old left-back has established himself as a proven performer in the Premier League and he could be the ideal replacement for Andrew Robertson. The Scottish international defender is showing signs of decline and his performances have been quite underwhelming in recent months. He needs to be replaced adequately and the Fulham defender would be the ideal acquisition.

Manchester United and Arsenal are in the running for the defender as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The defender has picked up 6 assists for Fulham in the league this season and he is a key player for them. It is no surprise that they are demanding a premium for him.

Liverpool have the resources to get the deal done and they must look to sign him in the coming weeks.

Man United and Arsenal need Robinson

It is no surprise that Manchester United are keen on the player. Luke Shaw has struggled with persistent injury problems and Manchester United need a more reliable presence in that area. Robinson has shown his quality in the Premier League and he could hit the ground running if he moves to Old Trafford.

Similarly, Arsenal need a quality left-back who could be an upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 27-year-old certainly fits the profile and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Robinson will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a big club in the near future. He has proven himself with Fulham and he will want to play for a club capable of winning major trophies. He is at the peak of his powers and he will want to compete at the highest level regularly.