Liverpool star would prefer to join Barcelona if contract talks stall with the Reds

The future of some Liverpool players is uncertain due to their contract situation at Anfield.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are all in the final year of their contract at the club.

However, there is one more player who could head out of Anfield because of not reaching agreement with the club over a new contract.

According to the Spanish publication Antena 2, Liverpool are facing challenges in their attempts to extend the contract of winger Luis Diaz.

The report suggests that if a new deal cannot be reached, Diaz might prefer a move to Barcelona, although other top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also closely monitoring his situation.

The Colombian is a crucial player for the Reds and his contribution in attack has been key for Arne Slot’s side this season.

He has contributed to the team reaching the top of the table in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The report has mentioned that Liverpool value the player at around €80 million (£66.2m/$83.5m) but to sign him for this amount would not be possible for the financially troubled Barcelona side.

The player is intent on joining La Liga giants but they would face obstacles in signing him from Liverpool.

The attacker has scored nine goals and provided three assists for the Premier League giants this season.

Diaz has locked the left-wing position and he is a certain starter there for Liverpool.

The Merseyside club would prefer to keep the player and they should do everything in their power to keep him at Anfield for a long time.

With Salah reaching the final couple of years of his career in the Premier League, it is crucial for Slot’s side to keep players like Diaz who are goal scorers as well as goal creators.

The Colombian international still has a long way to go in his career and he can go on to improve his level even more as a player but it remains to be seen whether that will be at Liverpool or somewhere else.

Diaz’s teammate Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to leave the Premier League side in the near future while Lyon’s attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki has been linked with a move to Anfield.