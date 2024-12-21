(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the Red Devils have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the 19-year-old left-back. The report states that the Lecce defender would find a difficult to turn down and move to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United step up their pursuit of the defender in the coming weeks. They could certainly use a quality left-back, especially with the likes of Luke Shaw struggling with persistent injury problems.

Dorgu is capable of operating as a left-back as well as a winger. He will not only help Manchester United improve defensively, but he will add a new dimension to their attacking unit as well. The 19-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies.

Dorgu might fancy Man United move

The Lecce defender has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent months, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has shown his quality in Italian football and he could be keen on trying out a new challenge. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite attractive for most players.

It will be interesting to see if the 19-year-old decides to move to England in the coming weeks. Manchester United have an ambitious project and a talented squad. They will be hoping to push for trophies in the coming seasons and the 19-year-old could be tempted to join them.

The Italian outfit might not be keen on losing a player like him, but a lucrative proposal could tempt them into selling the defender. The player is valued at £30 million and Manchester United have the resources to get the deal done.