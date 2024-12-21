Report: Man United and Arsenal scout 11-goal striker ahead of January transfer window

Premier League clubs, particularly Manchester United and Arsenal, are all preparing to make moves in the January transfer window.

With Man United fighting to win the Europa League and Arsenal looking to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League titles once again, both clubs will be determined to strengthen their squad next year.

An area where they both have struggled this season is the striker department.

For Man United, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been inconsistent while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have both failed to make an impact in the Premier League this season.

In order to address those issues, they are targeting a move for RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko.

According to TBR Football, Man United and Arsenal scouted the Bundesliga attacker during his team’s match against Bayern Munich.

Although RB Leipzig suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side, Sesko managed to score a goal and impress the clubs that were in attendance to watch him play.

As per the report, more than 20 clubs were present in Munich to see the striker play against the German giants.

Man United and Arsenal are actively looking for new additions

He was not the only player on their agenda though. Bayern’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is the other player they were scouting.

The 21-year-old attacker has been in fine form this season, already scoring 11 goals for the German team.

His fine form has not gone unnoticed and teams all over the world and interested in securing the services of the attacker.

He is physical and his finishing ability is brilliant, making him the ideal option for Premier League clubs to explore in the near future.

The player is often compared to Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland due to their similar physique, playing style and finishing quality.

Fabrizio Romano has already provided an encouraging update about Arsenal ahead of the January window.