Report: Man United contacted by surprise club over Marcus Rashford loan move

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has expressed his desire of a move away from the Premier League club.

The attacker wants a new challenge in his career and he is finally ready to call time on his Man United spell.

The boyhood fan of the club is into his ninth season for the first team but things have not worked out for him in the last two seasons.

After being dropped out of the squad for the Manchester derby, the English attacker has made up his mind to start a new chapter in his career away from the Premier League side.

According to Football Transfers, Barcelona have contacted Man United over signing Rashford on loan in the January transfer window.

Clubs will be circling around the Red Devils to secure the signature of Rashford and the January transfer window next month presents an ideal opportunity.

As per the report, Barcelona admire Rashford and their president Joan Laporta is ready to take advantage of this opportunity to sign the Premier League star.

Ruben Amorim’s side are exploring a loan departure for Rashford.

Marcus Rashford to leave Man United for Barcelona?

The Spanish giants have contacted the Premier League side to sign Rashford on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for £35 million (€42m).

Although Man United are not willing let the player leave the club for this amount but they have made Rashford aware of the interest from the La Liga side.

The player is keen on a move to Barcelona and he wants to use this opportunity to test himself in a new league, a different country and in a totally separate culture.

Rashford’s career has not progressed at Man United in the last two years and criticism has increased from fans and pundits over his performances.

The player has realised that he needs to move away from Old Trafford now to revive his career which has shown promise all the time but little consistency.

