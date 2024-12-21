Man United set to monitor £38 million-rated midfielder ahead of potential move

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

The 17-year-old Argentine midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and he is on the radar of multiple clubs. However, Manchester United are in no hurry to get a deal done, and they are set to monitor him over the next few months, as per GMS.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him at the end of the season. He has a £38 million release clause in his contract. Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure his signature in the coming months.

The player is thought to be on the radar of Liverpool. He has been likened to Phil Foden because of his style of play. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in South American football right now, and he could be a future asset for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. Even though the asking price might seem steep right now, Mastantuono has the quality to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Manchester United United manager Ruben Amorim is not keen on rushing a deal for the youngster in January and he will monitor the midfielder’s performances before deciding on a potential move. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Mastantuno would be a quality addition

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 17-year-old could be a long-term prospect for them. The opportunity to move to England will be quite exciting for the youngster and regular exposure to English could accelerate his development.

Mastantuono is expected to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Manchester United have helped several young players fulfil their potential over the years and they could play a key role in his development as well.