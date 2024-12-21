Man United star releases concerning statement and claims that he is “devastated”

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has released a statement following the confirmation that he will miss several weeks due to a leg injury.

This injury occurred during the Manchester derby last weekend, where Mount had to be substituted less than 15 minutes into the match after suffering a muscle issue.

After the game, Mount sought the opinion of a specialist on Wednesday, leading to the diagnosis that he will be sidelined for some time.

The 25-year-old midfielder, visibly distressed, was consoled by his teammates as he left the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

Unfortunately, Mount’s time at Man United has been marred by injury setbacks, with over 30 matches missed since his move from Chelsea more than a year ago.

Mount’s injury woes have been a source of frustration for both him and the club, as he continues to

struggle with maintaining fitness after making the high-profile switch to Old Trafford.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has posted on his X account the statement from Mount in which the midfielder is addressing the Man United fans after his injury blow.

Mount said:

“Words can’t portray how devastated I’m feeling right now, you could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant.

“United fans, you may not know me too well yet, but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith.

“I’ve said this before, but I will continue to give everything, get through this tough period and won’t stop until that’s achieved.”

Mason Mount has been unlucky since joining Man United

Mount is highly rated by new manager Ruben Amorim and he was excited to work under the Portuguese tactician but injuries have once again derailed his progress at the club.

It is a major blow for the player and the club and it will not be a surprise to see Man United look for a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

They have been linked with a move for Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson but competition will be tough to sign him.

