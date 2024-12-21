Marcus Rashford transfer saga takes surprise twist after latest development

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has expressed his desire of taking a new challenge in his career.

The English attacker made the surprise revelation after he was dropped from the squad by Ruben Amorim for the big match against Manchester City.

In his absence, the Red Devils won the match against Pep Guardiola’s side in a dramatic fashion.

It appears like Rashford is edging closer to an exit from the club and interest from all over the world is increasing in his services.

Saudi clubs Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, and Al Quadisiya are all interested in signing the Man United attacker, according to talkSPORT.

It’s clear that Saudi clubs have become increasingly ambitious in recent seasons, offering lucrative contracts to top players in an attempt to elevate the profile and competitiveness of the league.

Some of the biggest names in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and others have all opted to play in the Saudi Pro League.

Rashford’s reported wages of over £300,000 per week would fit comfortably within the financial reach of these clubs, especially given their heavy investment in star players.

Marcus Rashford to leave Man United for Saudi League?

For Rashford, a move to the Saudi Pro League could be financially rewarding, but it would likely come at the cost of his competitive development and international ambitions.

Playing in Europe’s top competitions and maintaining a strong position with the England national team are likely priorities for him.

The decision will likely hinge on whether Rashford is motivated by the financial incentives or he wants to progress to the next level in his career and play football at the highest level.

The player’s contract at Old Trafford is valid until 2028 and he reportedly earns £300,000 per week which would be difficult to afford for any other European club at the moment.

A move away from Man United is what Rashford’s career needs right now and just like how Jadon Sancho has revived his career away from Old Trafford after moving to Chelsea, Rashford is most likely thinking of doing the same.

The Red Devils are ready to let the player leave the club in January in a loan move.