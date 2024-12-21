(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider, the winger could be available for a fee of around £20-30 million in the summer.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across the country and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player. The likes of Manchester United and Newcastle could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and the 18-year-old would be a future investment for them.

He is already performing at an impressive level in the Premier League and he is only going to improve further.

The report states that Newcastle have a better chance of signing the player because they will be able to offer him more game time. The player is reportedly not keen on sitting on the bench at a big club and therefore the move to Manchester United does not appeal to him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince the player that he will get ample opportunities at Old Trafford.

Dibling is likely to join a big club soon

The Southampton attacker is one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League right now and he will be excited to take the next step in his career. Southampton are expected to go down this season and Dibling is too good to play in the Championship. He will want to remain in the Premier League and there is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs hoping to sign him.

He could complete the Newcastle front three alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon if he joins the club. Similarly, he could be an upgrade on Antony if he moves to Manchester United.

The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Both English clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done and they will be keen to secure his signature.