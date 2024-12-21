Pep Guardiola provides defining update on Man City facing 115 charges

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nothing is going right for Manchester City at the moment.

The Premier League champions are struggling on and off the pitch. While their form on the pitch is a huge cause of concern for Pep Guardiola and the club owners, their struggles off the pitch have been well documented.

The Sky Blues are facing financial charges and a verdict over their sentence could be announced soon.

Their current slump may force the Premier League giants to make signings in the January transfer window but uncertainty over the verdict of their charges could make it a little difficult for them to sign new players.

Man City are missing a number of players through injuries including Rodri, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. They are expected to make signings in those positions in January but it remains to be seen if they will have it easy in the winter transfer window or not.

Guardiola was asked whether the current case against Man City will make it difficult for the club to sign players, to which he replied, as reported by GOAL:

“I don’t know.

“It’s going to happen in winter time. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know the people are expecting that but I don’t know. In February, March, [maybe] will be the sentence.”

Pep Guardiola is ready to stand with Man City in this difficult time

Pep Guardiola wants to sign Premier League striker!

Man City are facing 115 charges, including 80 alleged breaches related to financial misrepresentation and 35 for failing to cooperate with investigations.

These allegations cover the period from 2009 to 2018 and accuse the club of providing inaccurate financial disclosures, particularly concerning sponsorship revenues and player salaries.

The charges have raised serious questions about the club’s financial practices during this time, potentially leading to significant consequences if proven.

A positive for Man City at the moment is that Guardiola has extended his contract at the club and whatever punishment they face, he will be leading them and doing his best to bring them out of the current crisis.

