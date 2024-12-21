Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, and Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly competing for the Nike Air Jordan deal.

According to TBR Football, the two London clubs are hoping to boost their revenues and the Air Jordan deal would be a major coup for them.

The deal would see them earn £18 million per season and it would be worth around £162 million to them in total.

Tottenham have a contract with Nike until 2033 and it remains to be seen whether they can secure the agreement over the Air Jordan deal.

Both clubs need to improve their revenues

Similarly, Chelsea are looking to improve their revenues as well. With the PSR regulations in place, clubs will need to improve their income in order to bring in quality players. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can win the sponsorship race.

Chelsea have spent a substantial amount of money on new signings since the change of ownership. They will need to balance the books so that they do not face any punishments for overspending. Improving their revenue should be one of their priorities right now, and the Nike deal would be a huge boost for them.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has done well to improve the club commercially over the years and he is a shrewd negotiator. The North London club’s fans will certainly hope that Levy can get an agreement across the line in the coming months.

Tottenham need to improve their squad in the coming months if they want to challenge the Premier League elite. They will need to bring in quality players, and therefore they must look to increase their revenues so that they can afford top talents.

It will be interesting to see which of the two London clubs manage to secure the agreement in the coming months.