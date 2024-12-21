West Ham on verge of securing pre-agreement with class playmaker

(Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Carlos Soler’s successful loan spell at West Ham United has put the club in a strong position to secure his permanent transfer.

The Spanish midfielder, currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, has impressed with his form, making it clear that West Ham may want to move forward with his signing, according to Le Parisien.

Although the initial loan deal does not include an obligation to buy, West Ham negotiated a purchase option worth up to £16.6 million.

With several clubs reportedly interested in him during the summer transfer window when Julen Lopetegui signed him on a loan deal, the Hammers are eager to lock down his future now, especially after seeing his positive attitude and commitment.

The Hammers plan to hold additional meetings in the coming months to finalise discussions and potentially trigger the purchase option to keep Soler at the club permanently.

Soler’s future at Paris Saint-Germain looks uncertain, as he is not part of Luis Enrique’s long-term plans.

The player will not be used much by the PSG manager even if he returns to his parent club in Ligue 1 which will make his signing for the Hammers much easier than earlier expected.

Carlos Soler has been the star performer for West Ham United

The midfielder has been impressive for Lopetegui’s side this season and he has been one of the club’s successful summer signings.

Although the other signings have not done too well so far, Soler has been the silver lining for the struggling West Ham side.

His performances have seen Lucas Paqueta get dropped from the team which shows how well the midfielder has played at the club.

The Spaniard has given the West Ham midfield a new dimension in the center of the pitch and it is not a surprise to see the Premier League side consider a permanent transfer for the 27-year-old player.

While Soler has been shining at the club, their other summer signing Guido Rodriguez has struggled to make an impact and he could be offloaded in the January transfer window.

Lopetegui’s side are expected to be active to make transfers once again and Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is on their radar.