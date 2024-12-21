West Ham summer signing could leave the club in January transfer window

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui spent heavily in the summer transfer window to strengthen his squad.

The Spaniard made nine signings and added players in all the positions in the squad.

While some of the new signings have worked well at the club, like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, most of the others have failed to make a positive impact at the club so far.

One of the players who has failed to cement his place in the starting line up at the club is midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

He was signed with great expectation but his move has not worked out well for the player as well as the club.

According to Claret and Hugh, Rodriguez could leave in January after the West Ham manager decided to use him less moving forward.

The 30-year-old is reportedly keen on returning to Real Betis, with the Spanish club also interested in re-signing their former player during the mid-season.

This potential move back to La Liga is one to watch closely, as both the player and Betis are eager to make it happen.

West Ham United are ready to allow Guido Rodriguez to leave

A source told Claret and Hugh about the West Ham midfielder:

“He had a small injury for the Bournemouth game, but the manager only sees him as a bit-part player now.”

It appears that the midfielder’s time at the club could soon be coming to an end now.

January transfer window is coming at the perfect time for the player and the Hammers to part ways.

The 30-year-old is known for his solid defensive abilities, passing range, and work rate in the midfield but Lopetegui has not been able to get the best out of the midfielder.

The Hammers, who are currently 14th in the Premier League, will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League next.

Lucas Paqueta has been named as another player who wants to leave the Hammers.