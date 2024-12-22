Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz has been urged to make a January transfer to Leicester City to learn from veteran star Jamie Vardy.

Veliz joined Spurs from Rosario Central for £13m (per BBC Sport) in the summer of 2023.

But since then, he’s scored just one goal in eight senior appearances and is currently on loan at Spanish side Espanyol, only managing four goals in 15 games across all competitions so far.

Veliz has been struggling for playing time in recent weeks and Spurs may well be monitoring the situation, considering recalling him in January and finding him a more fruitful opportunity.

Alejo Veliz to Leicester?

Veliz’s former Rosario Central teammate and Argentina youth counterpart Facundo Buonanotte is enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Leicester from Brighton, registering four goals and two assists in 14 Premier League outings so far.

During a recent interview with Argentine newspaper Ole, Buonanotte urged Veliz to call time on his stay with Espanyol and come to Leicester, where he can learn from Vardy who, at 37 years old, has six Premier League goals to his name this season.

“I would tell Tanque Veliz to come here to learn from Jamie Vardy,” said Buonanotte (via TeamTalk).

“He is on loan, but now he is at Tottenham, so I think he knows about this. During the time we were at Central, we made a nice duo.”

Elsewhere, Spurs are currently being linked with Ajax’s midfield teenage prodigy Rayane Bounida, who has scored two goals in two games in the Dutch second tier with the club’s second team.

Following Sunday’s 6-3 defeat to Liverpool, the Lilywhites travel to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day looking to close the seven-point gap between themselves and the top four.