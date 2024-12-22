“Every conversation…” – Manager details talks over Arsenal transfer target’s future

Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has discussed the situation of star striker Alexander Isak amid transfer links with Arsenal.

The talented Sweden international is in superb form at the moment, and hit a hat-trick for the Magpies yesterday as they thrashed Ipswich Town.

Isak has been eyed by Arsenal and other top clubs in recent times, which is hardly surprising after the superb form he’s shown in his time in the Premier League.

Arsenal may have scored five goals away to Crystal Palace yesterday, but they’ve also recently looked a little lacking in spark up front in draws against teams like Fulham and Everton.

A top class goal-scorer like Isak could make all the difference for the Gunners, but Howe has played down any talk of his star forward leaving.

Alexander Isak transfer update from Eddie Howe

Howe insists he’s not having to do anything to persuade Isak to stay, whilst adding that he sees the 25-year-old being a key part of the team’s success in the future.

“We absolutely want to keep Alex at the football club,” Howe said, as quoted by the Metro.

“There’s no part of me, or anybody at Newcastle, that wants to let Alex go. He’s very much part of our long-term plans. Personally, I don’t see that being an issue.

“I don’t think necessarily at this stage that we have to (motivate him to stay).

“He is motivated and he wants to do well. He has big aspirations for his career. He is still relatively young and still has a bright future ahead of him.

“I know his desire to score goals is second to none. Every conversation I had about Newcastle concerning his future with him has been very positive.

“I would love for him, and other players, to be the man who contributes to us winning a trophy. That is the aim.”