Pundit bizarrely claims Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has picked up injury at ‘perfect time’

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal against Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The hamstring injury picked up by Bukayo Saka has come at the ‘perfect time’ for Arsenal.

That’s according to former Tottenham, Newcastle and England striker Les Ferdinand, who believes the winger could benefit from a rest over the festive period.

Saka has arguably been Arsenal’s best player this season, notching nine goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. That includes a stunning return of five goals and 10 assists in 16 Premier League outings.

However, Saka lasted just 24 minutes of Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday evening before coming off with a hamstring injury.

The Gunners marched to a 5-1 victory at Selhurst Park without Saka but could miss him over the festive period, especially with EFL Cup and FA Cup ties coming in January against Newcastle United and Manchester United, respectively.

Bukayo Saka injury a blessing in disguise?

“He felt something in his hamstring, he couldn’t continue,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said of Saka. “He will have to be assessed so really worried about that one.”

While Saka’s absence is undoubtedly a blow for Arsenal, Ferdinand believes it comes at the best time possible, giving him a chance to rest up and come back fresh for the final sprint.

“If there was a perfect time to get injured, it would be now. If he was going to be out for any spell, it would be over this Christmas period,” the Sky Sports pundit said (via TBR).

“You look at the games that they’ve got coming up, no Champions League, gives him a bit of time to rest, we talk about players playing loads of games, I think he hasn’t had a period where he’s been out for any length of time.

“I think if he’s out for a bit of time now, it’ll put them in good stead when it kicks in around January, February time.”