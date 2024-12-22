Huge Arsenal injury scare as Mikel Arteta reveals he’s “worried” about Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka (Photo by Julian Finney, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he’s worried about the latest injury blow to Bukayo Saka, who had to go off in yesterday’s win over Crystal Palace.

The Gunners thrashed Palace 5-1 at Selhurst Park in what was a hugely positive result, but one big concern for Arteta and for all of the club’s fans will be the fact that Saka left the stadium on crutches.

Speaking after the game, Arteta was quoted by Sky Sports as saying he’s worried about how bad the Saka injury looks, with the England international clearly looking in a lot of pain before he had to be subbed off.

Fabrizio Romano makes Arsenal transfer “guarantee”!

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most important players in recent years, and replacing that influence he has on the team won’t be at all easy if he is out for a lengthy period.

Arteta admitted it’s too early to give a particularly accurate diagnosis, however.

Mikel Arteta’s worrying Bukayo Saka injury update

“He felt something in his hamstring, he couldn’t continue,” Arteta said. “He will have to be assessed so really worried about that one.”

Asked for more information on how severe the injury is, Arteta added: “It’s very difficult to do that now.”

Arsenal have often looked a little overly reliant on Saka this season, and it could be that they’re now paying the price for over-working a relatively young player.

Still only 23 years of age, Saka has already made 250 appearances for Arsenal, and he rarely gets much of a chance to rest.

Arteta doesn’t have that much in the way of alternatives for Saka in his attack, even if Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are now showing some signs of improvement in recent games.

If Saka is out for a while, this surely has to change Arsenal’s plans for January, as a top attacking player was arguably needed anyway, and even more so now.