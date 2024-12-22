“My expectation…” – Fabrizio Romano makes early Chelsea January transfer prediction

Fabrizio Romano on Chelsea transfers (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images, YouTube)

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major Chelsea transfer news update ahead of January as he has made it clear he expects Cesare Casadei to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Blues signed Casadei as one of a number of young players for the future, but he’s not quite managed to make that step up into their first-team.

Chelsea have adopted what has looked at times like a bit of a scattergun approach in the transfer market, and that will mean there might be fewer hits than misses at times.

Casadei doesn’t look like he has a long-term future at Chelsea, so it could now be for the best for everyone involved if he moves on.

According to Romano on YouTube, Casadei is now expected to leave CFC and possibly move back to Italy this January.

Cesare Casadei transfer: Chelsea midfielder expected to leave

Discussing Casadei’s future, Romano said: “Keep an eye on Chelsea because the outgoings at Chelsea are going to be a really important point in the January transfer window.

“Cesare Casadei will leave. Casadei is in the list of Italian clubs, so my expectation is for Casadei to return to Italy.”

He added: “Could be a loan, could be a permanent transfer with a buy-back clause based on conditions, but keep an eye on Casadei because Serie A could be the destination.”

Some Chelsea fans will be disappointed that Casadei couldn’t make it, but it will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can revive his career back in Italy, and perhaps then earn a move back to a bigger club later.

Chelsea having a buy-back clause for Casadei could be a smart idea for a young player with big potential, who looked an exciting talent when he first joined from Inter Milan a couple of years ago.