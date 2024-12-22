English duo likely to leave Chelsea in January

Enzo Maresca and Carney Chukwuemeka (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Two English players are reportedly set to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Romano provided an update on the potential outgoings we could see at Stamford Bridge this winter, with Cesare Casadei mentioned as one name to watch as he’s attracting interest from Serie A clubs.

On top of that, Romano also went on to say that English duo Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell look like two other players facing an uncertain future in west London.

The reporter explained that Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka has long had interest from AC Milan, and there was a chance for him to move in the summer, though this didn’t materialise in the end.

Chilwell is another who’s found himself out of favour with Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, so it’s not too surprising that these are being mentioned as likely departures.

What do Chelsea need to do in the January transfer window?

Chelsea had a busy summer bringing in big names like Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo, so it could be that we’ll see them make even more changes to their squad again in January.

Maresca is doing a great job with this Chelsea side, but he may feel there are still further changes that could be made to improve the team’s chances of staying in this title race.

It might be that Chelsea will need to sell before they can buy, though it might also be that the likes of Chukwuemeka and Casadei are simply two young players who’d benefit from a loan rather than being in line for a permanent exit.

Chilwell, however, doesn’t seem like someone who’s likely to win his place back, so it surely makes sense for the club to find a permanent buyer for him if possible.