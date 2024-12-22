(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are hoping to sign the Benfica midfielder Jan-Niklas Beste in january.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now confirmed that Crystal Palace are in talks to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Portuguese club for the player.

Benfica paid £6.6 million for the midfielder and they will look to make a substantial profit on him. Crystal Palace need more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Beste would be a useful acquisition.

He is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as in the wide areas. His versatility will be an added bonus if Crystal Palace can get the deal across the line.

The midfielder has struggled for regular appearances at Benfica this season and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. He will look to play regularly at this stage of his career and the Eagles might be able to provide him with that platform.

Crystal Palace have been quite mediocre this season and they will look to finish the season strongly. They need to plug the gaps in their squad so that they can bounce back strongly during the second half of the campaign. A quality midfielder could make a huge difference for them.

Jan-Niklas Beste will help Palace improve

The 25-year-old midfielder will not only add control, composure and defensive cover to the side from the middle of the park, but his ability when it comes to set pieces could make a huge difference for Crystal Palace as well. Beste is very impressive at crossing and his ability to pick out teammates with his long-range passing could add a new dimension to the Crystal Palace attack.

The midfielder scored 8 goals in all competitions last season and he will chip in with creativity and goals if the Eagles can secure his signature. If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, he could be an asset for Crystal Palace.