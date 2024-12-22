Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, seen entering the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke has revealed he will have money to spend in the January transfer window, should he need it.

Leeds‘ 4-0 victory over Oxford United on Saturday leaves them second in thee Championship table, three points behind Sheffield United and one ahead of Burnley.

The Whites have two more games to play before the January window opens, travelling to Stoke City on Boxing Day before another away game against Derby County.

Leeds have lost just one of their last eight matches and Farke may well feel like he doesn’t need to reinforce his squad much.

However, the margin for error in the Championship promotion race is razor thin, with just five points separating Sheffield United in first from Sunderland in fourth.

With that in mind, January is a chance for clubs to gain some narrow advantages and should Farke wish to make some additions, he says he’ll be well-backed by the club.

Daniel Farke discusses Leeds January transfer plans

“Even when there is interest, we have calmed everything down. We are in such a crucial period, and we want all our players to focus on us right now. We want the whole squad to be focused on these next five games,” Farke said (via Leeds All Over).

“After January 4, there will be FA Cup weekend and then we can speak about everything else if we do something in January. Until then, there won’t be any decisions and we just want to focus on winning as many games as possible.

“I don’t think we need to earn any more money. We earned more money than any club in Western Europe. It’s important for us to be sustainable after some difficult years in terms of spending. You have to stick to the rules and there is a moment when you have to sell some players after perhaps over-spending. It was beneficial for the long-term picture.

“We had to rebuild but overall, I think it was beneficial. We are a healthy club right now and so no pressure to do anything. We can’t spend a fortune but there is no need to do anything in terms of earning more money.”