“Keeping a close eye” – Man United insider “sure” they’ll rival Arsenal for attacker signing

Manchester United will surely rival Arsenal for the potential transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to one of their former scouts.

Vlahovic has shone in Serie A in spells with both Fiorentina and Juventus, but his future looks a little uncertain at the moment as he’s yet to sign a new contract in Turin.

The Serbia international’s current deal expires in summer 2026, so if there isn’t any progress on this soon, it might make sense for Juve to think about cashing in on him for a bit below market value just to avoid possibly losing him on a free.

CaughtOffside have been made aware of Arsenal’s transfer interest in Vlahovic, but it seems former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown also fully expects the Red Devils to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer: Will he join Arsenal or Man United?

Both Arsenal and United could do with strengthening up front at the moment, but will they both make Vlahovic a priority? And who would he choose if he did receive offers from both of those clubs?

Discussing the saga, Brown told Football Insider: “He’s a player United have certainly got their eye on.

“Signing a new striker appears to have become a priority for Amorim since his arrival, and there are a few options they’ve been considering.

“We’ve spoken before about the likes of Viktor Gyokeres who they are watching.

“They’re keeping a close eye on his [Vlahovic’s] situation at Juventus to see whether he would be a viable option for their side.

“If, for whatever reason, Juventus decide to let him go, I’m sure United will be right there.

“They won’t be the only club interested of course, but Man United will always believe that they can beat other teams to the signing of these types of players.”

One possible edge for Arsenal, however, could be that they’d be ready to offer Gabriel Jesus to Juventus as part of a swap deal, according to a recent report from Fichajes.