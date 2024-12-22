Gary Neville during punditry duty with Sky Sports (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the Premier League today.

The Reds completely dismantled the Tottenham defence with their incisive passing and link-up play in the final third. Tottenham will be thoroughly disappointed with their defensive display here, especially after wins over Manchester City and Manchester United.

They would have expected to get something out of this contest, but Ange Postecoglou’s men were completely outplayed here. Luis Diaz scored a brace for his side with the other goals coming from Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool will be delighted with the result here and it will have given them immense confidence for the upcoming fixtures. Liverpool will look to pull further clear of their rivals at the top of the table in the coming weeks. The Reds are currently leading the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if they can go all the way in the competition.

Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool: Player ratings as Mohamed Salah runs riot

Trent Alexander-Arnold was exceptional

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a world-class cross to set up the opening goal of the game for Diaz and former Manchester United icon Gary Neville has now heaped praise on the England international for his exceptional crossing ability.

Neville described the cross as absolutely perfect and drew comparisons with former Premier League icons as well. The former Manchester United defender revealed that very few players in Premier League history would be able to pull off a cross like that.

Neville said (h/t Daily Mail): “The cross is something else. It’s precision, there are very very few players in premier league history who I have seen that can land it on a sixpence like that with that level of speed, accuracy, whip, it’s absolutely perfect. “KDB, Beckham, Trent, Gerrard maybe in his prime. The pace is on the ball and he does really well, throws his neck back to put a bit of extra power on it past Forster.”

There is no doubt that Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in world football and he has helped Liverpool create numerous opportunities from the back. The fans will certainly hope that he can continue in his rich vein of form and decide games for them in the coming months as well.