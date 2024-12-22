“I’m leaving in January” – West Ham linked with shock move for wantaway former Chelsea star

Galatasaray's Hakim Ziyech. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

West Ham United are considering a January move for ex-Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech, according to reports.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020 but failed to recreate his stunning Amsterdam form, managing just 14 goals and 13 assists in 107 games for the Blues — though he did win a Champions League title.

The Morocco international spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, notching eight goals and four assists in 23 games across all competitions, winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

Ziyech signed permanently for Galatasaray this summer but that has proven a disastrous decision.

The 31-year-old is yet to score this season, with just one assist to show across his 11 appearances.

What’s more, he’s already expressed his desire to leave the club in January, taking aim at manager Okan Buruk.

“Galatasaray is over for me. I don’t want to play here anymore. I’m leaving in January,” said Ziyech (via Daily Mail).

He added: “I’ve never seen a coach of such a low level. I don’t care that much… I want to be left alone, no matter what happens. I regret coming here.”

Hakim Ziyech to make shock Premier League return?

A Premier League return could be Ziyech’s salvation.

According to Fichajes.net (via Give Me Sport), West Ham are one of several English top-flight sides keeping track of Ziyech’s situation.

It’s understood West Ham are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements following the injury sustained by Michail Antonio in a car crash.

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after a poor start to the season and the Hammers are now 14th in the table after a run of just one win in their last five Premier League matches.

Ziyech’s Galatasaray contract only runs until the end of this season, with the club holding a performance-based option according to Transfermarkt.

That means West Ham could get a cut-price deal for Ziyech, with Galatasaray surely happy to get any sort of fee and put this sour incident behind them.