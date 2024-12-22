Report links two former Manchester United managers with Old Trafford transfer raid

Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly attracting transfer interest at the moment despite the Red Devils also looking to extend his contract.

Despite falling out of favour for a while at Man Utd, it now looks like Maguire has rediscovered some of his best form and is getting to play more often under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The switch to a back three under Amorim looks like it’s benefited Maguire, so it could make sense for the club to try to keep hold of him despite other clubs also apparently being keen.

Man United working to convince England international to join!

According to The Athletic, United are under some time pressure to resolve Maguire’s future, as the 31-year-old has interest from the likes of Napoli, Fenerbahce and Leicester City.

Could Harry Maguire be reunited with Ruud van Nistelrooy?

The report claims that Leicester’s new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who only recently left United after a spell as caretaker manager, has a good relationship with Maguire, so there’s a chance that the pair could work together again.

This also makes sense as one imagines Maguire might be tempted to return to his former club Leicester anyway, after enjoying a great spell there before his move to Old Trafford in 2019.

Another former United manager, Jose Mourinho, is reported as being keen on Maguire, so it will be interesting to see if the England international can be tempted to try a move abroad.

If so, he might also get an offer from Napoli, who signed his old teammate Scott McTominay a few months ago, with the Scotland international making a great start to life in Serie A.

MUFC fans will probably now be hoping that Maguire can end up staying, but there’s no doubt he’s had a bit of an up-and-down spell at the club overall, so this will be an interesting saga to watch out for in the weeks ahead.