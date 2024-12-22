Inside Spain: Barcelona disaster, Manchester United wantaways and Thiago Alcantara future

Atletico Madrid had not beaten Barcelona away from home in La Liga since 2006, harking back to the Fernando Torres era, and Diego Simeone had never managed it. So it was some way to announce your title candidacy, as Los Colchoneros did on Saturday night, with a stoppage time winner from Alexander Sorloth.

Barcelona were beaten 2-1, and having started the weekend still top, if Atletico and Real Madrid win their games in hand, they will go five and six points clear of the Catalan side respectively. Hansi Flick’s side started off the season in scintillating for, but have just one win in their last seven Liga games, and the worst record in the division over that time.

It looks unlikely to they will be bringing in reinforcements to help Hansi Flick either. Amid salary limit issues that mean they are scrambling to just to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season, their focus is on ensuring he does not leave for free in less than two weeks. Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been linked with exits over the past week, but Barcelona have eased away from the suggestion of moving for either of them, despite prior interest.

One player that might arrive at Barcelona is Thiago Alcantara – the recently retired Liverpool midfielder is able to join back up with Flick’s coaching staff in January, having spent preseason with the German manager. Speaking of potential future midfield maestros at Liverpool, a certain Martin Zubimendi left the door open to a move during an interview this week.