Inside Spain: Barcelona disaster, Manchester United wantaways and Thiago Alcantara future

Atletico Madrid had not beaten Barcelona away from home in La Liga since 2006, harking back to the Fernando Torres era, and Diego Simeone had never managed it. So it was some way to announce your title candidacy, as Los Colchoneros did on Saturday night, with a stoppage time winner from Alexander Sorloth.
Barcelona were beaten 2-1, and having started the weekend still top, if Atletico and Real Madrid win their games in hand, they will go five and six points clear of the Catalan side respectively. Hansi Flick’s side started off the season in scintillating for, but have just one win in their last seven Liga games, and the worst record in the division over that time.
It looks unlikely to they will be bringing in reinforcements to help Hansi Flick either. Amid salary limit issues that mean they are scrambling to just to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season, their focus is on ensuring he does not leave for free in less than two weeks. Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been linked with exits over the past week, but Barcelona have eased away from the suggestion of moving for either of them, despite prior interest.
One player that might arrive at Barcelona is Thiago Alcantara – the recently retired Liverpool midfielder is able to join back up with Flick’s coaching staff in January, having spent preseason with the German manager. Speaking of potential future midfield maestros at Liverpool, a certain Martin Zubimendi left the door open to a move during an interview this week.
The Valencia board have abandoned their shareholders' meeting due to persistent songs and insults.
A former, and perhaps future Manchester United target is set to become available at the end of 2024 – Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Andrea Berta. It was revealed earlier this week that he had split with Simeone over several deals in recent history, including Joao Felix. He has been linked with Old Trafford in the past. Across town, things have calmed at Real Madrid despite recent crises. Consequently, it looks as if they will not act in the January transfer window, in spite of their injury crisis at the back.
While there is still confidence in the Spanish capital that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will be one of their star signings next summer, the opposite can be said of Alphonso Davies. As recently as a month ago he was considered a sure thing, but the multitude of contradictory reports lead to one conclusion: nobody really knows where Davies will end up. That is good news for Manchester United though, who look as if they will get a chance to pitch to the Canada star.
Where the word crisis really takes pride of place is in Valencia. They held a shareholders’ annual meeting during the week, but had to abandon it as the 300 minority shareholders made the debate impossible. They now face a potential legal challenge as a result. Meanwhile club legend and manager Ruben Baraja is on very thin ice. A draw with Alaves, courtesy of a 98th minute equaliser, means that Los Che are second-bottom and at least four points off safety going into the winter break.