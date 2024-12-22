Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Arne Slot was trying to lure Ange Postecoglou into a trap with his comments ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Spurs on Sunday.

Liverpool ran out 6-3 winners in a thrilling encounter in north London, ensuring they’ll be top of the league at Christmas.

Slot will likely be disappointed at his side conceding three goals despite dominating the match, but for all their faults, Spurs can often be very hard to keep out.

Even so, Liverpool fully exposed Tottenham’s defensive flaws, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz both netting braces, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both found the net.

During his pre-match press conference, Slot came to the defence of Postecoglou, saying Spurs season ticket holders get top value for money and that it is a ‘privilege’ to watch their games.

“They are consistent in their playing style, they always like to attack. They are sometimes a bit unlucky because they dominated against Man Utd yesterday,” said Slot (via Liverpool.com).

“I don’t think there are many season ticket holders in the country that watch as many great games at Tottenham, maybe at Liverpool! It is a privilege to watch their games. They play with such a great style. They are not a club that has historically won things before Ange. He brought that identity back.”

Jamie Carragher makes cheeky Arne Slot accusation

Carragher isn’t buying Slot’s defence of Postecoglou, instead accusing the Liverpool boss of luring his Spurs counterpart into a trap to allow them to run riot.

“People thought he was defending Postecoglou, I don’t believe that,” Carragher told Sky Sports after Sunday’s match.

“He was desperate for Tottenham to play the same way. Liverpool could have scored 10!

“Everyone I spoke to after that press conference, it was obvious.”