“Absolutely hopeless” – Man Utd ace slammed on social media and one of his teammates has had enough too

Man United players and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Pantling, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has endured a pretty miserable start to life at Old Trafford and it’s fair to say he’s in the firing line again today.

The Netherlands international looked an exciting signing when he first joined Man Utd from Bologna in the summer, having previously impressed with his performances in Serie A.

However, it really hasn’t happened for Zirkzee at United, and he’s once again looking pretty sloppy out there against Bournemouth today.

The second half has just started at the time of writing, so there’s time for things to change, but it remains 1-0 to the visitors after Dean Huijsen scored with a header in the first half.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has laid into Zirkzee for being so poor in his efforts to track Huijsen on the free-kick…

Zirkzee absolutely hopeless marking Huijsen. Never goal side of him and it's a free header. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 22, 2024

On top of that, it seems United right-back Diogo Dalot is not too happy with Zirkzee either.

According to another MEN journalist, Tyrone Marshall, the Portuguese defender could be seen criticising the 23-year-old’s lack of effort at pressing earlier in the game…

Huijsen sharper than Zirkzee to get to the header first. Dalot already shown frustration at Zirkzee's lack of pressing as well. Been really poor from #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) December 22, 2024

Can Joshua Zirkzee turn things around at Manchester United?

Zirkzee hasn’t been at United for long, but it already feels like a lot of fans and pundits have made up their mind about him.

Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t exactly been that convincing since arriving in Manchester either, but Zirkzee has looked particularly out of place somehow, and it’s hard to see him lasting much longer.

Zirkzee could already be heading back to Italy, with Juventus recently linked with him by Gazzetta dello Sport.

United surely need to do better up front, and it increasingly looks like the Zirkzee deal was a big mistake that needs to be rectified as soon as possible.