16 trophies: Man United & Chelsea in race for transfer of 28-year-old serial winner

Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both in the race for the transfer of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as he edges closer to becoming a free agent.

The Germany international is in the final few months of his Bayern contract, and it remains to be seen if he’ll commit to staying put at the Allianz Arena.

It unsurprisingly seems like Sane will have plenty of other options, with the player’s representatives supposedly starting to sound those out.

That’s according to Sport, who name Man Utd and Chelsea as being among the 28-year-old’s admirers, even if the player himself has hinted his preference would be to stay at Bayern.

Leroy Sane transfer: Is this a signing that guarantees trophies?

Sane has had a great career at the highest level, having won silverware pretty consistently throughout his time at both Manchester City and Bayern.

In total, Sane has 16 trophies to his name, and that experience will surely make him a tempting option for top clubs around Europe.

United and Chelsea are certainly two teams who’ll want to be winning more, with neither team really at the level many have come to expect from them in recent years.

The signing of someone like Sane could be useful to help these projects get off the ground, with some experience arguably needed in this youthful Chelsea squad.

Enzo Maresca will be happy with how his promising young team is performing at the moment, but there’s surely also room for someone like Sane to at least add depth as well as guidance off the pitch.

United, meanwhile, are short of spark in attack right now, so could do well to bring in someone like Sane as an upgrade on the struggling Antony.

Sport’s report also mentions the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham as looking at Sane in case he ends up leaving Bayern.