Liverpool sources insist they haven’t given up on exciting transfer

Arne Slot and Martin Zubimendi (Photo by Alex Livesey, Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool sources have reportedly indicated that they’re still determined to seal the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international remains a top target for the Reds even after missing out on a deal in the summer, while Arne Slot’s side have also performed surprisingly well so far this season.

It’s actually now quite hard to see how Zubimendi would improve this Liverpool side, with Ryan Gravenberch taking his game up a level this term and giving the team an important fix in midfield.

Still, a report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool still want Zubimendi, according to club sources, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops ahead of January.

Martin Zubimendi transfer: Former Liverpool target on summer approach

Discussing Liverpool’s approach in the summer, Zubimendi admitted it took him by surprise, saying to Diario Vasco: “Liverpool bid caught me by surprise, I was on vacation.

“It was an uncomfortable time for me… but I weighed the pros/cons, and then concluded that the best option was to stay at Real Sociedad.”

It remains to be seen if Zubimendi will still feel this way, but Liverpool fans will be hoping their club can launch a successful second attempt for the 25-year-old.

Zubimendi is surely still good enough for LFC and other top clubs, and it’s hard to imagine him spending that much longer at Sociedad as he enters what should be his peak years.

Zubimendi has also been discussed by Arsenal, so it could be that they’ll also emerge as competition in the race for his signature.

The Gunners arguably need Zubimendi more, as they’ll have both Thomas Partey and Jorginho out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season.