(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

He was expected to join an English club at the start of the season but he ended up joining Galatasaray on loan. The Nigerian has been quite impressive in Turkey and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

Osimhen has 10 goals and five assists this season.

Napoli are prepared to sell the player permanently in the coming months and the two English clubs would be willing to pay €75 million for the player, as per Fichajes.

Manchester United need to sign a quality striker and Osimhen would be an exceptional acquisition for them. The 25-year-old is one of the finest strikers in European football right now and he could transform Manchester United in the attack. He will add goals, and creativity to the side. He helped Napoli win the league title recently and he knows what it takes to play for a big club and compete for trophies regularly.

Manchester United need a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who has not been able to adapt to the Premier League since his arrival and Osimhen could be an interesting alternative. Marcus Rashford has been linked with an exit, and Osimhen could be a replacement for him as well.

Chelsea need Osimhen

On the other hand, Chelsea could use attacking reinforcements as well. Although Nicolas Jackson has shown improvement in recent weeks, Chelsea need more depth in the attack. Osimhen could share the goal-scoring burden with Jackson and help Chelsea improve.

Chelsea are currently second in the league table and they will be hoping to push for major trophies. Someone like Osimhen could make a big difference for them and take them to another level.

It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs manage to get the deal done. The player will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining both teams.