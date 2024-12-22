(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could be on his way out of the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are prepared to sanction his departure if an unacceptable offer is presented. The Italian journalist has revealed to Give Me Sport that Manchester United are willing to let him move on.

Romano said: “Bayindir could leave in case Man United receive an important proposal for the Turkish goalkeeper.”

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford since joining in the summer of 2023 and he has featured just once under new manager Ruben Amorim this season. The Turkish goalkeeper needs to play more often and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Manchester United will not be able to provide him with the opportunities and he should look to move on in search of regular playing time. He struggled for regular opportunities under Erik ten Hag as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to replace him in the coming months. They need to have a reliable backup option to Andre Onana and Manchester United will have to sign a quality goalkeeper if they decide to sell Bayindir.

Altay Bayindir needs a fresh start

Meanwhile, the Turkish goalkeeper was rated highly across Europe prior to his move to Manchester United and there is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs keen on him.

Given his situation at Old Trafford, his suitors will certainly fancy their chances of signing him for a reasonable amount of money. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 26-year-old will be disappointed with the situation but he has failed to make his mark at Manchester United and it is not surprising that they are looking to move him on.

It seems that Manchester United could reshuffle the pack in the coming months and rebuild the squad over the next couple of windows. Along with the Turkish goalkeeper, players like Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford have been made available as well.