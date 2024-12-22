Man United manager Ruben Amorim during Man City match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos.

According to a report from Fichajes, they will face competition from crosstown rivals Manchester City as well. The Brazilian midfielder is valued at €60 million and the two English clubs are keen on securing his signature.

He has established himself as a key player for Atalanta and his performances have attracted the attention of several European clubs. The report states that Ederson is a priority signing for the Manchester clubs and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Manchester United and Manchester City have already submitted an offer for the Brazilian and they are willing to increase their initial offer as well. It seems that they would be prepared to pay €70 million (£58 million) and include a player as a part of the deal. It seems that both clubs are desperate to get the deal across the line.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure. Ederson is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League. He has proven himself in Italy and he will look to test himself in the Premier League now.

Ederson could help both teams improve

The 25-year-old is entering his peak years and he will want to compete at the highest level. Manchester United and Manchester City could provide him with that platform. There have been rumours that he could become Ruben Amorim’s first signing.

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian will help them dominate contests in the midfield. He will add creativity, control and defensive cover to the side. Similarly, Manchester City need upgrades on players like Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovačić. The Brazilian would be an excellent addition to both teams.