Casemiro and Marcus Rashford of Man United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has responded to Marcus Rashford once again being left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for today’s Premier League game.

The Red Devils are in action against Bournemouth this afternoon, but Rashford is one big name who won’t be involved as Amorim hasn’t even named the 27-year-old on his substitutes bench.

The writing is very clearly on the wall for Rashford ahead of January, with the player himself also recently quoted as telling Henry Winter that he thinks the time has come for him to try a new challenge.

That followed Rashford being left out of the Manchester Derby, and the midweek Carabao Cup game with Tottenham, and it now seems Neville isn’t at all surprised that Amorim has made the decision again…

"I suspect it's getting to an inevitable ending where he will leave the club" ?? Gary Neville on Marcus Rashford after he was left out of the Man Utd squad for the third successive game ? pic.twitter.com/BUxZKj5x5E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2024

Neville clearly thinks something quite bad is going on and that an exit from Old Trafford now seems inevitable for Rashford.

“You leave him out for three matches on the bounce, something really is obviously going wrong or has gone wrong,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

Is Ruben Amorim being unfair on Marcus Rashford?

One imagines there’ll be a mix of opinions on this from United fans, with some likely to feel that Rashford has had this coming after a dip in form and some poor body language at times.

It’s also probably quite challenging for a manager to keep a player involved when he’s spoken publicly about wanting to leave.

At the same time, however, Rashford has been a long serving player at United and achieved great things with the club, while just under two years ago he was in superb form.

Some MUFC fans will surely be hoping there can be some kind of way back for Rashford, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely with every passing game now.

In truth, it’s probably now just the right thing to do to move Rashford on and end this distracting saga, so Amorim can focus on doing his job and rebuilding this team.