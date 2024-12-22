(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United picked up a 4-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday and Alexander Isak produced another remarkable display for his team.

The 25-year-old Swedish international has been exceptional for Newcastle since joining the club and he continues to perform at a high level every week.

The striker opened the scoring for his side in the first minute of the game and finished with a hat trick.

The striker was eventually applauded off the pitch by Ipswich fans and the gesture shows just how good he was during the game. The player has been linked with a move away from Newcastle in recent months but the Magpies must do everything in their power to hold on to him for as long as possible.

Almiron on for Isak #nufc Some Ipswich fans applauding him off. Nice touch. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) December 21, 2024

Newcastle must keep Isak at the club

Newcastle are looking to build a formidable side capable of winning trophies and they need to keep their best players. Selling Isak would be a blunder for them. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they do not need to sell players for money. They must do everything in their power to convince the player to sign a new deal with them.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle striker is still entering his peak years and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Isak has all the attributes to develop into a world-class striker and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his tremendous potential at Newcastle

The Magpies will be hoping to finish the season strongly and secure European qualification for the next season. The 25-year-old striker will be instrumental to their ambitions of playing in Europe next year. It remains to be seen whether he can sustain his current run of form and guide them to a respectable finish in the table.