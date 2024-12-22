“I felt it” – Ruben Amorim makes worrying admission about his Man Utd players after Bournemouth thrashing

Man United manager Ruben Amorim during Man City match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has admitted there is a high level of ‘anxiety’ around Manchester United at the moment following their devastating defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

For the second year running, Bournemouth thrashed the Red Devils 3-0 at Old Trafford in a result that leaves United 13th, closer to the bottom three than the top four.

Bournemouth had created very little until Dean Huijsen headed home a Ryan Christie free-kick in the 29th minute.

The Cherries followed that up with two goals in two second-half minutes from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo to repeat their result at the Theatre of Dreams last season.

It would go without saying that the travelling Bournemouth fans were delighted with what they saw from their side, serenading manager Andoni Iraola at full-time knowing their side are now fifth in the Premier League.

Bournemouth fans at full time serenading Andoni Iraola. Man United beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford by Bournemouth, as they did last December. #afcb #mufc@skysportsnews pic.twitter.com/1bezBBKeVs — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) December 22, 2024

Ruben Amorim admits ‘anxiety’ at Old Trafford

While the Bournemouth fans were jubilant, those of a United persuasion will be pulling their hair out.

Sloppiness and gifting the opposition possession have become commonplace at Old Trafford, while United have now conceded nine times from set-pieces in the Premier League this season — only Wolves (14) boast a worse record.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Amorim has admitted there is an unhealthy amount of ‘anxiety’ surrounding players and supporters right now.

“Yeah, without conceding nothing to the opponent and then one set-piece makes us more nervous, all of the stadium, I felt it,” said Amorim (via Man Utd’s official website).

“Since the first minute, there’s a lot of anxiety – that’s normal because of the context and it’s really disappointing.

“We then created a lot of chances to score and that again, like against Tottenham, they score two goals and it’s really hard. After that third goal, it’s like everyone in the stadium is suffering – the fans, the players, everybody. It’s a tough moment but we have to face it and prepare for the next game.”