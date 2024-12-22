Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The 28-year-old has been an important player for the German club and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club. He has 32 goals and 41 assists in the league since joining Dortmund.

Brandt has been linked with Newcastle in recent months. Arsenal were keen on him last year as well.

James Maddison has been quite inconsistent since joining the club and Tottenham are looking for more quality and depth in that area of the pitch. The 28-year-old is capable of operating in the number ten role as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

There is no doubt that the player has the technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be an important player for Tottenham.

According to football transfers, Tottenham are looking to add more creativity and technical ability in the final third. However, they have limited funds and they will not be able to move for expensive targets like Eberechi Eze. Brandt is likely to be available for a more reasonable price. His contract expires in the summer of 2025 and the German club is likely to sell him for a knockdown price in January. They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next summer.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with Dortmund in the next few days. Brandt has struggled for regular game time this season and Tottenham could be an attractive destination for him if they can promise him ample game time.

Tottenham need quality additions

Spurs will be desperate for Champions League qualification this season and they have been quite mediocre so far. They need to improve their squad during the January window in order to bounce back strongly and put together a winning run. Signing quality players in January could prove to be a wise decision. They need to add more creativity to the squad and they should look to add more depth to their defence as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can bring in the right additions next month when the window reopens.