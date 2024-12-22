(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the Ajax attacking midfielder Rayane Bounida.

According to a report from Dutch publication Het Parool, Tottenham director Johan Lange watched the player in action earlier this week and it will be interesting to see if they step up their efforts to sign the player.

The report states that Lange was impressed with the player’s performance during the midweek and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 18-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham and he could develop into an important player for them with the right guidance.

Tottenham have done well to sign talented young players in recent seasons and they could play a key role in his development as well. Tottenham have brought in several talented young players in recent seasons and it seems that they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.

Bounida will be excited to try out a new challenge in English football as well. A move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for any player.

Can Tottenham sign Rayane Bounida?

Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to convince Ajax and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer in the coming weeks. Tottenham will not be able to splash out on established players every window and they must look to improve the squad sustainably. Signing talented young players with high potential is the right way forward.

Tottenham have an exciting project and an ambitious squad. The young attacking midfielder will certainly hope to establish himself as a key player for the club in the near future and push for major trophies with them.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is likely to be available on a bargain because of his contract situation. He will be a free agent in the summer, and Ajax are under pressure to move him on.