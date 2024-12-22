Tottenham eyeing midfield prodigy in January after watching him this week

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Tottenham players after beating Manchester United
(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the Ajax attacking midfielder Rayane Bounida.

According to a report from Dutch publication Het Parool, Tottenham director Johan Lange watched the player in action earlier this week and it will be interesting to see if they step up their efforts to sign the player.

The report states that Lange was impressed with the player’s performance during the midweek and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 18-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham and he could develop into an important player for them with the right guidance.

Tottenham have done well to sign talented young players in recent seasons and they could play a key role in his development as well. Tottenham have brought in several talented young players in recent seasons and it seems that they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.

Bounida will be excited to try out a new challenge in English football as well. A move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for any player.

Tottenham have transfer plans in place ahead of January window

More Stories / Latest News
Enzo Maresca during Chelsea's game against Newcastle
Man United, Chelsea ready to pay €75m for target with 10 goals this season
Alexander Isak of Newcastle with a 'breaking news' banner
Revealed: Newcastle lining up €65m striker to replace Alexander Isak
Tottenham eyeing bargain move for playmaker with 32 goals & 41 assists

Can Tottenham sign Rayane Bounida?

Belgium's Rayane Bounida in action for Belgium U17
Belgium’s Rayane Bounida (Photo by NIKOLA KRSTIC/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham certainly have the financial resources to convince Ajax and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer in the coming weeks. Tottenham will not be able to splash out on established players every window and they must look to improve the squad sustainably. Signing talented young players with high potential is the right way forward.

Tottenham looking to sign exciting Bundesliga playmaker

Tottenham have an exciting project and an ambitious squad. The young attacking midfielder will certainly hope to establish himself as a key player for the club in the near future and push for major trophies with them.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is likely to be available on a bargain because of his contract situation. He will be a free agent in the summer, and Ajax are under pressure to move him on.

More Stories Rayane Bounida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.