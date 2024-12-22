(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacker James McAtee has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Give Me Sport, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the 22-year-old and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer in January.

The player has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks.

Both clubs could use more quality in the wide areas and McAtee would be a solid acquisition. The England under-21 international is highly rated across the country and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for both clubs with the right guidance.

The player needs to feature more regularly as well and a move away from Manchester City might not be a bad idea for him. He needs to focus on his development. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him.

McAtee unlikely to leave in January

However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has now ruled out a potential exit for the player in January. The Spanish manager has revealed that the player is going nowhere and he could get opportunities in future.

“Leave? No I don’t think so,” Guardiola said. “Maybe it is unfair (young players not getting too many chances). Maybe I’m wrong. It has happened in the past. But I had the feeling that, in the bad moments, the players who have to show and prove who we are as a team and what they have done in the past, I have to give them the keys to try to lead us to try and turn around the situation. “We have to do it, all of us, but of course, there are players that have more experience in that position. I’m not saying it’s not going to happen, but so far I’ve decided that way. “Always they are ready. The young players always have the ability, they don’t defend anything in terms of the past, they are free and they can do it, absolutely.”

The young players have not had ample opportunities at Manchester City this season, but their recent struggles have made it difficult for the manager to experiment with young players.

it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.