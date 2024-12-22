West Ham summer signing’s future already in doubt as he’s very upset with his situation

Niclas Fullkrug in action for West Ham
Niclas Fullkrug in action for West Ham (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United summer signing Niclas Fullkrug is reportedly already very unhappy with his situation at the London Stadium.

The Germany international joined the Hammers in the summer in what looked like an exciting move after the fine form he showed for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Fullkrug had a key role in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final, but it’s just not happened for him at West Ham so far.

In fact, it’s been a pretty poor season overall for Julen Lopetegui’s side, so perhaps it’s not too surprising to see that some players are unhappy.

According to Christian Falk in his Daily Briefing column, Fullkrug is very upset with life at West Ham as they’re linked with replacements.

Niclas Fullkrug transfer: Is West Ham striker’s future already in doubt?

Niclas Fullkrug applauds the West Ham fans
Niclas Fullkrug applauds the West Ham fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Discussing Fullkrug and the striker situation at West Ham, Falk said: “I heard West Ham is also interested in Stefanos Tzimas, which makes sense given that Niclas Fullkrug is very upset with his situation over in London.

“There may be an opportunity for him to sign for Juventus in the winter. This could be a good move – Tzimas to West Ham and Fullkrug to Juventus. It’s not concrete at the moment, but it’s an idea.”

WHUFC fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this situation ahead of January, which is now just a few days away.

It could be an important window for the east Londoners after some poor decisions made during the summer, so they’ll be looking to address that in the winter.

Offloading Fullkrug and making a change up front makes sense as a priority as that’s long been a problem position for the club.

