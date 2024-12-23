Ruben Amorim opens up on the Marcus Rashford problem at Man United

Ruben Amorim of Man United. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has discussed the uncertainty surrounding the future of Marcus Rashford at the club.

The attacker was left out of the squad once again by the Portuguese manager for the match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants lost the match 3-0 but much of the talk off the pitch was about the future of Rashford at the club.

It was the third straight match that Rashford had to sit out of the team and watch from the stands.

It all started with the Manchester derby when he was dropped for the first time and then continued in the next match against Tottenham in the League Cup and then once again in the Premier League against Bournemouth.

The attacker has expressed his desire of a new challenge in his career and he claimed that he would have no hard feelings if he leaves the club.

Amorim failed to give clarity over Rashford after the defeat against Bournemouth.

“It’s my decision and it always will be,” Amorim said, as reported by The Mirror.

“It is selection. I want to see the best of my players and I try different things with different players. That’s my focus.”

Red Devils could lose another player along with Rashford

Amorim was asked whether Rashford will be selected for the next match against Wolves, to which the Man United manager replied:

“It depends. We will see.”

Marcus Rashford’s career over at Man United?

It appears like there is no way back for Rashford at Man United and he is set to be allowed to leave the club.

After leaving him out for three matches, Amorim has made it clear that the English attacker is not a part of his plans.

The 27-year-old has failed to find his form this season and some of the issues he has faced off the pitch have troubled him and his consistency.

A loan move away from the club in January is looking like the most likeliest solution at the moment.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Man United star.