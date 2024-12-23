(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is eager to remain at St. James’ Park beyond the current season as his contract approaches its expiration next summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Swedish international is eager to extend his stay in the North East, having settled comfortably in the area and become a valued squad member since his arrival in 2019 from Amiens SC for £5 million.

Emil Krafth – A dependable presence for Newcastle

Krafth, 30, has been a reliable option for Newcastle over the years, providing versatility and experience in various defensive roles. Despite fierce competition for places under Eddie Howe, his work ethic and professionalism have consistently earned him the respect of teammates and management alike.

The right-back has made 91 appearances for the Magpies, contributing one goal and two assists. His lone strike came during a thrilling 4–3 defeat to Manchester City in May 2021, a moment that showcased his ability to step up in big games.

Krafth’s current campaign, however, has been hindered by injuries. A broken collarbone sustained in November has kept him sidelined for 13 matches, limiting him to just six appearances across all competitions. Despite these setbacks, he is expected to return to fitness by mid-January, offering an opportunity to reaffirm his importance to the team during a demanding stretch of the season.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Newcastle face a key decision on his future. Allowing him to leave as a free agent would mean losing a dependable and experienced squad member at a time when depth is crucial.

Reports suggest the Magpies value the Swede’s presence and are inclined to keep him as a dependable backup option, especially as the club juggles Premier League fixtures and domestic competitions.

Emil Krafth’s desire to stay at Newcastle

The player himself has previously admitted that he would like to stay at the club. In an interview with The Athletic, the Newcastle United player stated his desire.

“I’m still alive! I know what I’m capable of. Everyone here is a really good player and everyone wants to be a part of the team this season.”

“I want to stay. I love being in Newcastle, being part of the team. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen.”