“It’s not looking great” – Gary Neville claims Man United star’s exit is inevitable

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was dropped by manager Ruben Amorim once again for the match against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

It was the third straight match in which Rashford has been dropped by the Red Devils.

It all started with the Manchester derby and Amorim has decided to do the same in the next two games, the League Cup clash against Tottenham and the Premier League encounter against Bournemouth.

Club legend Gary Neville believes that the English attacker is now heading out of the club and his relationship with the Premier League giants is now beyond repair.

The pundit has claimed that something has gone wrong for the 27-year-old at Man United and his time at the club is most likely up.

“Marcus Rashford’s absence isn’t really a surprise anymore. It’s something of the norm,” said the 49-year-old on Sky Sports.

“You leave him out for three matches on the bounce, something really is going wrong or has gone wrong.

“It’s not looking great for both Marcus’ future at the club or Manchester United keeping him. I suspect it’s getting to the point in the journey where there is an inevitable ending.

“If you’d said to me seven or eight days ago whether Rashford could leave in January, I’d say no chance.”

It is better for Marcus Rashford to move away from Man United

Rashford has struggled for form since the start of last season and some of the issues off the pitch that he has faced have not helped his cause.

The attacker has failed to live up to his potential at the club and it is a sad state of affairs for both the player and the club that the situation has now become almost impossible to repair.

The boyhood Man United fan has been linked with a January move away from the club and a loan move at this stage is looking highly likely.

Two more players could leave Man United in January